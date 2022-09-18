Las Vegas Aces Defeat Connecticut Sun to Win First WNBA Championship

They went all in! The Las Vegas Aces have won the 2022 WNBA championship, a first for the franchise.

Las Vegas' star-studded team, including the league's 2022 MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson, swept the Connecticut Suns to take the title. The Aces won three of the four games played in their final series against the Sun.

They ended the championship with a 78-71 victory over the Suns in Sunday's Game 4, after winning Game 1 (67-64) and Game 2 (85-71). Connecticut pulled ahead in Game 3, winning 105-76.

The championship is the first for coach Becky Hammon, who was also honored with the WNBA's Coach of the Year award for 2022. Hammon, 45, instilled a championship-level defense in her team to secure the win. MVP Wilson, who led the league in blocks this season with almost two per game, told PEOPLE that defense has been an emphasis for the Becky Hammon-coached Aces since the season's start.

"Something that [Hammon] has been talking about this whole season has to be just rebounding and playing defense at the end of the day," said Wilson, who also ranked second in defensive rebounding this season, and finished with at least 10 defensive rebounds in a game nine times.

Mitchell Leff/Getty

"That's what's going to get us what we need in order to win," Wilson said of her team's effort on defense. "[Hammon] has just really been harping on that and making sure that we understand that it's about us."