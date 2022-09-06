Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you."

By
Published on September 6, 2022 04:27 PM
Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Photo: getty (2)

Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ.

Larsa and Marcus sat across the table from another couple for about 45 minutes, the outlet reported. When others nearby began to notice their presence, Larsa "got a little skittish," TMZ reported.

As recently as last month, Larsa said she was looking for love since finalizing her divorce from the former NBA star last December, but it's been a tall order.

In a conversation on Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast in August, Larsa gave an update on her dating life — and where she stands with her ex.

"I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said. "So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."

She added, "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you."

Marcus is Michael's middle child with ex-wife Juanita. The couple, who were married for 17 years before filing for divorce in late 2006, also share Jeffrey, 33, and Jasmine, 29.

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen
Alexander Tamargo/Getty; Chris Elise/NBAE/Getty

Marcus graduated from the University of Central Florida, where he played basketball. Six years ago, he founded Trophy Room, a clothing and accessories retailer that pays homage to his iconic father's NBA success, "inspired by the trophy room within the Jordan family residence," according to the company's website.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday, the RHOM star celebrated the opening of the Philipp Plein boutique at the nearby Aventura Mall.

Since their playing days, Larsa's ex-husband and Marcus' dad have maintained an acrimonious relationship.

Last year, Scottie took aim at Michael for his portrayal in the 2020 ESPN documentary The Last Dance.

In an excerpt published in GQ from his memoir, Unguarded, Scottie claimed Michael used the 10-part series to "glorify" himself.

"Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his 'supporting cast.' They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates," Scottie wrote.

Though Michael referred to Scottie as his "best teammate of all time" in the series, Scottie said in the excerpt that Michael "couldn't have been more condescending if he tried."

