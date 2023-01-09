Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.

In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.

For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and matching leather shorts while Marcus, 32, donned a black button-down with matching shorts and a baseball cap. The two were photographed outside the W South Beach hotel.

Representatives for Larsa did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In September, the pair were spotted out to lunch together in Miami, TMZ first reported. Later that month, Marcus and Larsa were seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival, where they were photographed snuggling, per Page Six.

Their latest sighting comes after Larsa opened up about her relationship with Marcus when the reality star stopped by Watch What Happens Live last month.

At the time, host Andy Cohen questioned Scottie Pippen's ex-wife about their friendship.

Given the history of Scottie, 57, and Michael, 59 — who were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s, and it turned out the players weren't as close as the public assumed — Cohen, 54, asked Larsa about her relationship with Marcus.

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" Cohen asked Larsa at the time.

"I don't know," she answered.

A surprised Cohen then followed up: "You don't know? He's never mentioned it to you, and you've never mentioned it to him?"

"No," Larsa replied.

The WWHL host continued to press. "The kids have never said, 'This is bugging daddy?' " he asked about the four kids Larsa shares with Scottie: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

"No," Larsa said.

Cohen then asked Larsa if she understood why some people might think their friendship is "wild."

"I mean, I guess, yeah," Larsa said. "But I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't."

She explained, "Like I never really knew Marcus' mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago."

Cohen tried to get her to admit that the friends were actually friends "with benefits," but Larsa simply responded: "We're friends."

Larsa also played coy earlier last year when PEOPLE asked about her relationship with Marcus at BravoCon.

"We're friends," she said at the time. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."