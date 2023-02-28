Larsa Pippen Doesn't Talk About Marcus Jordan with Scottie Pippen, Says Her Ex Can 'Date Anybody'

"I hope he finds happiness and I'm happy and I wouldn't care who he dates. If he was happy, he could literally date anybody on the planet," Larsa Pippen tells PEOPLE of her ex Scottie Pippen

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

and
Published on February 28, 2023 10:16 PM
Larsa Pippen arrives to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit); Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: SiriusXM Town Hall with Scottie Pippen on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Larsa Pippen doesn't talk about her new beau with her former husband Scottie Pippen —— nor does she care to know about her ex's dating life.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Larsa, 48, opens up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan, 32, the son of infamous retired NBA star Michael Jordan.

"I feel like I don't ask my ex who he dates, if he doesn't really ask me who I [date]," says Larsa. She and Scottie married in 1997 and finalized their divorce in December 2021, more than three years after their split. Scottie, 57, famously played alongside Michael, 59, with the Bulls in the '90s.

Larsa adds that when she and Scottie speak, they're focused on their four children and not each other's romantic relationships.

"I feel like we co-parent, our conversations are only about our children. And so that's kind of how it goes.

"I hope he finds happiness and I'm happy and I wouldn't care who he dates. If he was happy, he could literally date anybody on the planet. I would be more than happy to be nice for that person," says Larsa.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. Larsa Pippen Instagram

Also during her chat with PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star shares that her and Marcus' relationship turned romantic after she got jealous during a night out with him.

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she recalls. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation."

She adds: "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

The television personality says the couple "had a great foundation as friends" after meeting through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles four years ago.

She also opened up about the pitfalls of dating before finding her "best friend" Marcus.

"For me, I just could never be open and open to different guys," she explains. "I would find faults in every guy… I had all these quirky things and then low and behold, Marcus drops down from heaven. And I'm like, I like everything about him."

While the reality star admits that relationships are "really hard," she says wants to please Marcus.

"I feel like I always joke around and I say, 'Oh my God, if Marcus told me to color my hair green, I'm going to do it,'" she shares. "Just because I feel like I have to make him happy because he makes me so happy."

Larsa, who went public with Marcus last month, says she isn't keeping track of how long they've officially been together.

"I don't know. How long has it been? We're not sure. It's been a minute, give or take. But who's keeping track? We're not — we're just living in it."

As for whether Marcus will make a cameo on the Peacock reality show, Larsa hints that she wants to keep their relationship off the air.

"I mean, I don't know how much Marcus is going to be on the show. I feel like a little bit. I don't want to put too much pressure on him," she says. "I feel like he signed up for me. I don't think he signed up for the show, but I do feel like we're together now and if there's events and there's stuff, he would normally go with me, so he'd come there too."

The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing Thursdays.

