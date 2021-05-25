Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao Trade Insults on Social Media Over Malik Beasley Relationship Drama

"All those fillers and surgery can't fix that insecure soul," Montana Yao wrote to Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao are far from making nice.

On Monday, Malik Beasley issued a public apology to his estranged wife Yao over his previous relationship with Pippen, 46, while he and Yao were still legally married. (Beasley, 24, and Pippen were first spotted spending time together last fall but have since split).

Yao filed for divorce from Beasley in December and claimed she and her son were kicked out of her home and that Beasley cheated on her with Pippen.

Addressing his apology on her Instagram Story later Monday, Yao said that she and the couple's son Makai, 2, "appreciate Malik's apology."

"It's hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly," she wrote. "My main priority has been and will forever be my son so I'm glad if/when he looks back on all of this one day he can see his dad publicly apologized to us for publicly hurting us."

Yao then referred to Beasley's Instagram message as a "step forward in healing," before she added that she hopes that they can "all move forward away from the anger and hurt to be able to raise [Makai] with love, respect and happiness on both sides."

Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao Credit: Montana Yao Instagram

In a follow-up post, Yao then took a dig at Pippen over her relationship with Beasley, unloading on the former Real Housewives of Miami star in a heated message.

Yao slammed Pippen for not honoring "girl code" — saying she wouldn't know it if it "slapped" her in the face — before she claimed that the reality star would "call paparazzi every single day and every single man" while with Beasley.

"You need clout that bad at your age? Like I'll be damned if I'm walking around behaving like that in 23 years," Yao added.

"All those fillers and surgery can't fix that insecure soul," Yao added. "Go work on yourself, read a book, something to better your life while you still have the time ..."

Malik Beasley, Montana Yao and Larsa Pippen Malik Beasley, Montana Yao, Larsa Pippen | Credit: Getty; Montana Yao/Instagram; Getty

Following Yao's post, Pippen then shared a response on her own Instagram Story, where she addressed Beasley and Yao, saying she could "spend the day going back and forth" about the ordeal, "but woman to woman I would never do that, especially over a man." Pippen continued, saying she wanted to "clear up some of the misinformation" that Yao shared.

She wrote that Beasley "cried entirely too much" and called him "cheap."

Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao Credit: Larsa Pippen Instagram

Pippen then gave some "womanly advice" to Yao, adding, "If you ever find another man who wants you for you and not all the free press I'm giving both of you, lock him down. Malik was a clout chaser who pursued me relentlessly before I even knew you existed. And I have all the DM's but then again, he knows that."

Pippen had previously claimed that Beasley was separated from Yao by the time they started dating.

The back-and-forth didn't end there, though. Yao hit back at Pippen with another post on her Instagram Story, in which she said "Let's clear some things up."

Claiming that she doesn't believe Pippen's story that she didn't know that she "existed" prior to dating Beasley, Yao said, "Get your story straight luv."

Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao Credit: Montana Yao Instagram

In the lengthy post, Yao also alleged that Pippen was the "clout chaser," and insisted that she built her life "off my OWN name," rather than Beasley's. Yao then shared a throwback photograph of Pippen next to a more recent photo of the star, where she commented on her appearance over the years.

Last month, Pippen's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Bravo alum and Beasley called it quits.

"They're friends and still in communication but are not together," a source told PEOPLE. "Distance played a role in the breakup."