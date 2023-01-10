Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' 

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are taking their relationship to the next level.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son are "dating and happy."

"It is still casual and they're having fun," a second insider tells PEOPLE. "She's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week."

The news of a blossoming relationship comes after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss while wearing matching black outfits and taking a stroll in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Saturday's outing comes after the pair first sparked dating rumors after being spotted out to lunch together in Miami through photos first shared by TMZ in September.

Later in the month, Marcus, 31, and Larsa, 48, were seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival, where they were photographed snuggling and kissing by Page Six.

In December, Marcus accompanied Larsa to the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premiere party, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

That same month, Larsa, the ex-wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, stopped by Watch What Happens Live and was questioned about her relationship with his former teammate's son. Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 to 2021 — finalizing their divorce in December 2021, though they split three years earlier.

Scottie and Michael were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s, and it turned out the players weren't as close as the public assumed.

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" with Marcus, Cohen, 54, asked Larsa during the appearance.

"I don't know," she answered.

A surprised Cohen followed up: "You don't know? He's never mentioned it to you, and you've never mentioned it to him?"

"No," Larsa replied.

The WWHL host continued to press. "The kids have never said, 'This is bugging daddy?' " he asked about the four kids Larsa shares with Scottie: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

"No," Larsa said, explaining that the families were never close and adding that she and Marcus were "friends."