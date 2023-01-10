Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' 

Sources tell PEOPLE that the pair are officially dating after being spotted sharing a kiss on Saturday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 06:01 PM
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Photo: Raymond Hall/GC

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are taking their relationship to the next level.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son are "dating and happy."

"It is still casual and they're having fun," a second insider tells PEOPLE. "She's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week."

The news of a blossoming relationship comes after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss while wearing matching black outfits and taking a stroll in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Saturday's outing comes after the pair first sparked dating rumors after being spotted out to lunch together in Miami through photos first shared by TMZ in September.

Later in the month, Marcus, 31, and Larsa, 48, were seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival, where they were photographed snuggling and kissing by Page Six.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen during Travis Scotts performance at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty for E11EVEN

In December, Marcus accompanied Larsa to the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premiere party, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

That same month, Larsa, the ex-wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, stopped by Watch What Happens Live and was questioned about her relationship with his former teammate's son. Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 to 2021 — finalizing their divorce in December 2021, though they split three years earlier.

Scottie and Michael were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s, and it turned out the players weren't as close as the public assumed.

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" with Marcus, Cohen, 54, asked Larsa during the appearance.

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Finalizes Divorce from Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen More Than 3 Years After Split

"I don't know," she answered.

A surprised Cohen followed up: "You don't know? He's never mentioned it to you, and you've never mentioned it to him?"

"No," Larsa replied.

The WWHL host continued to press. "The kids have never said, 'This is bugging daddy?' " he asked about the four kids Larsa shares with Scottie: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

"No," Larsa said, explaining that the families were never close and adding that she and Marcus were "friends."

