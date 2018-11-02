Larsa Pippen Files for Divorce from NBA Star Husband Scottie After More Than 21 Years of Marriage

Larsa and Scottie Pippen are getting divorced — again.

Larsa, 44, filed for divorce on Friday in LA County Superior Court, PEOPLE confirms. This is the second time the pair have filed for divorce in just over two years.

Larsa cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

It does not appear that the couple has a prenup in place as Larsa is also asking for spousal support and wants the court to determine how their property is divided up between them.

Representatives for Scottie and Larsa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

In October 2016, Scottie, 53, filed for divorce from the former Real Housewives of Miami star.

His filing came just days after two voice recordings surfaced of Larsa making calls to police alleging that her husband was being verbally aggressive towards her.

The police were called twice in one week in early October to the pair’s Fort Lauderdale home for domestic disturbances.

Shortly after their alleged dispute was made public, Scottie’s lawyer told PEOPLE, “Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recording recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen.”

During their separation, Larsa was romantically linked to Future, but both the rapper and Larsa denied the alleged affair saying they are just good friends, TMZ and Us Weekly reported.

Larsa and Scottie later reconciled in February 2017 as a source told PEOPLE at the time that they are “working on their relationship.”

Also in February, Larsa snapchatted a photo of a giant diamond ring. “My valentines present! Thx Fourteen Karats,” Larsa wrote over the snap, without specifying who the lavish gift was from.

The couple, who got married in 1997, have four children: daughter Sophia, and sons Scotty Jr., Justin and Preston.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen with their children Brad Barket/Getty

Larsa is also a longtime friend of Kim Kardashian West and attended the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star and Kanye West‘s Italian wedding in May 2014.

Scottie, a retired NBA player and Hall of Famer, is best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls where he won six NBA titles in the 1990s along basketball legend Michael Jordan.

He was named to the NBA all-star team seven times and was awarded the game’s MVP in 1994. He was also part of the U.S. “Dream team” in the 1996 Olympics.

TMZ was the first to report the news of their split.