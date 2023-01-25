Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Definitely into Each Other,' Says Source

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are going to the next level.

The pair finally made their relationship debut on Instagram Monday, with the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, sharing a photo of her posing arm-in-arm with her new beau, 32, in front of a gigantic floral design of his dad's iconic No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey.

Larsa "really likes Marcus a lot," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that she had wanted to "keep the relationship private, but she realized it's hard being in the public eye so she posted."

The pair "have been all over Miami lately and were at a club together this weekend," added the source, who said they "were displaying a lot of affection publicly and didn't care who was around."

"They are definitely into each other," the source continued.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Larsa and Marcus were officially together after months of speculation, with a source saying they were "happy and dating."

Another source said their relationship "is still casual and they're having fun." They added that "she's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week."

The couple were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September and were snapped later that month snuggling and kissing at Rolling Loud Music Festival by Page Six.

Marcus also accompanied Larsa to the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premiere party in December, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The two share a connection through basketball, with Larsa having been previously married to NBA great Scottie Pippen for more than 21 years before they split in 2018. They also welcomed four kids together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14.

Scottie, 57, famously played alongside Marcus' father Michael Jordan, 59, with the Bulls in the '90s.

Larsa insisted to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that she and Marcus were "just friends," and reiterated this again in a December appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Marcus sat front-row in the audience.

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" host Andy Cohen, 54, asked Larsa after she claimed Marcus was just a friend.

"I don't know," she answered.

A surprised Cohen followed up. "You don't know? He's never mentioned it to you, and you've never mentioned it to him?" he asked, Larsa responding, "No."

The Housewives producer continued to press. "The kids have never said, 'This is bugging daddy?'" — to which Larsa said, "No."

Cohen then asked the reality TV star if she understood why some people might think their friendship is "wild" considering Scottie and Michael's past.

"I mean, I guess, yeah," Larsa said. "But I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't. Like I never really knew Marcus' mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago."