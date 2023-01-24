Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey

Larsa Pippen has put Marcus Jordan on the grid!

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, seemingly made her long-rumored romance with the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan Instagram official on Monday, sharing a photo of her and her new beau, 32, posing arm-in-arm.

It's the first time Marcus has appeared on Larsa's main. Previously, she only uploaded shots of him on her Instagram Story.

In the pic, Larsa looked sporty chic in short cut-off jean shorts, a sheer black bodysuit and sneakers. She accessorized the look with shades.

Marcus wore red, white and black pants and a black shirt with a black backwards cap. Smiling for the camera, he also sported a beard and glasses.

Both were standing in front of a gigantic floral design of Marcus' dad's iconic No. 23 Bulls jersey.

The design — made up of red and white flowers — is displayed behind a glass encasement at the Trophy Room store, which the Jordan family opened in Orlando, Florida. It's inspired by the famed trophy room in Michael's private residence.

On his Instagram, Marcus lists himself as founder and CEO of the shop.

Larsa Pippen Instagram

Larsa, of course, has her own connection to basketball. She was previously married to NBA great Scottie Pippen for more than 21 years before they split in 2018. They share four kids together. Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14.

Scottie, 57, famously played alongside Michael Jordan, 59, on the Bulls in the '90s, though had a notable falling out after the 2020 ESPN's docuseries The Last Dance.

In her Instagram post with Marcus, Larsa made it clear where her loyalties lie now. "Checks over stripes," she wrote — "checks" referencing Nike, a longtime partner of Michael Jordan's, while "stripes" calls out Adidas, Nike's competitor.

VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Larsa and Marcus were officially an item after months of speculation, a source saying they were "happy and dating."

A second insider elaborated more on the status of their relationship, telling PEOPLE: "It is still casual and they're having fun," they said. "She's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week."

The couple was first spotted together at Zuma in Miami in September, though Larsa insisted to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that the two were "just friends."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

She played similarly coy about the romance when grilled about it during a December appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Marcus sat front-row in the audience.

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" host Andy Cohen, 54, asked Larsa after she claimed Marcus was just a friend.

"I don't know," she answered.

A surprised Cohen followed up. "You don't know? He's never mentioned it to you, and you've never mentioned it to him?" he asked, Larsa responding, "No."

The Housewives producer continued to press. "The kids have never said, 'This is bugging daddy?'" — to which Larsa said, "No."

Cohen then asked the reality TV star if she understood why some people might think their friendship is "wild" considering Scottie and Michael's past. "I mean, I guess, yeah," Larsa said. "But I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't. Like I never really knew Marcus' mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago."

Larsa Pippen. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August 2022, Larsa opened up about her troubles dating after her divorce from NBA alum Scottie.

"I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said on an episode of Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast. "So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."