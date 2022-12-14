Larsa Pippen Addresses Her Relationship with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus: 'We're Friends'

Larsa Pippen is opening up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan after the two have been recently photographed together.

In September, the pair were spotted out to lunch together in Miami, TMZ first reported. Later that month, Marcus, 31, and Larsa, 48, were seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival, where they were photographed snuggling, per Page Six.

When Larsa stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Monday, host Andy Cohen questioned Scottie Pippen's ex-wife about her friendship with Michael Jordan's son.

Given the history of the two NBA legends — Scottie and Michael were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s, and it turned out the players weren't as close as the public assumed — Cohen asked Larsa about her relationship with Marcus.

The talk show host confirmed with The Real Housewives of Miami star that Marcus was in the audience and pointed out that their friendship "generated so many questions."

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" Cohen, 54, asked Larsa.

"I don't know," she answered.

A surprised Cohen followed up: "You don't know? He's never mentioned it to you, and you've never mentioned it to him?"

"No," Larsa replied.

The WWHL host continued to press. "The kids have never said, 'This is bugging daddy?' " he asked about the four kids Larsa shares with Scottie: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

"No," Larsa said.

Cohen then asked the reality TV star if she understood why some people might think their friendship is "wild."

"I mean, I guess, yeah," Larsa said. "But I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't."

She explained, "Like I never really knew Marcus' mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago."

Cohen tried to get her to admit that the friends were actually friends "with benefits," but Larsa simply responded: "We're friends."

Larsa also played coy earlier this year when PEOPLE asked about her relationship with Marcus at BravoCon.

"We're friends," she said. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen On Showing Her Side of Relationship with Scottie Pippen: 'It's Not What You Think'

In August, Larsa opened up about her troubles dating after her divorce from NBA alum Scottie. "I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said on an episode of Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast. "So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."

Larsa also admitted she "thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you."