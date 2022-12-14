Larsa Pippen Addresses Her Relationship with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus: 'We're Friends'

Pippen previously told PEOPLE at BravoCon that the pair are "just friends" and "that's really what it is"

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 12:22 AM
Larsa Pippen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Larsa Pippen is opening up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan after the two have been recently photographed together.

In September, the pair were spotted out to lunch together in Miami, TMZ first reported. Later that month, Marcus, 31, and Larsa, 48, were seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival, where they were photographed snuggling, per Page Six.

When Larsa stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Monday, host Andy Cohen questioned Scottie Pippen's ex-wife about her friendship with Michael Jordan's son.

Given the history of the two NBA legends — Scottie and Michael were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s, and it turned out the players weren't as close as the public assumed — Cohen asked Larsa about her relationship with Marcus.

The talk show host confirmed with The Real Housewives of Miami star that Marcus was in the audience and pointed out that their friendship "generated so many questions."

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" Cohen, 54, asked Larsa.

"I don't know," she answered.

A surprised Cohen followed up: "You don't know? He's never mentioned it to you, and you've never mentioned it to him?"

"No," Larsa replied.

The WWHL host continued to press. "The kids have never said, 'This is bugging daddy?' " he asked about the four kids Larsa shares with Scottie: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

"No," Larsa said.

Cohen then asked the reality TV star if she understood why some people might think their friendship is "wild."

"I mean, I guess, yeah," Larsa said. "But I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't."

She explained, "Like I never really knew Marcus' mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cohen tried to get her to admit that the friends were actually friends "with benefits," but Larsa simply responded: "We're friends."

Larsa also played coy earlier this year when PEOPLE asked about her relationship with Marcus at BravoCon.

"We're friends," she said. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen On Showing Her Side of Relationship with Scottie Pippen: 'It's Not What You Think'

In August, Larsa opened up about her troubles dating after her divorce from NBA alum Scottie. "I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said on an episode of Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast. "So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."

Larsa also admitted she "thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you."

Related Articles
Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31
Larsa Pippen Insists She's 'Just Friends' with Marcus Jordan: 'That's Really What It Is'
Scottie Pippen with The 2006 NBA Finals Trophy during NBA Legends Scottie Pippen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier Announce 2006 Finals Trophy Tour at NBA Store in New York City, New York, United States
Scottie Pippen's Children: Everything to Know
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga Reveals There Have Been 'a Lot of Inconsistencies' amid Feud with Teresa Giudice
Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan
Charles Barkley Shares Why He Hasn't Spoken to Michael Jordan in Years: 'Wasn't a Pleasant Conversation'
Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen Says Her Dad Told Her to Shut 'Down' Her OnlyFans: 'He Took My Sexy Feel Away'
Charles Barkley on Michael Jordan Friendship
Charles Barkley Says He Hasn't Spoken to Michael Jordan in 'Almost 10 Years': 'We're Both Stubborn'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga
Luis Ruelas Calls Teresa Giudice's Brother Joe Gorga 'a Good Human,' Says They Got 'Vulnerable' Before Feud
Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen
Larsa Pippen Admits It's 'Hard' to Date Because She Compares New Partners to Ex Scottie
Scotty Pippen Digital shoot
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen on Passing the Torch to Son Scotty Jr.: 'The Journey's Just Beginning'
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 13: Alexia Echevarria attends Smile Train Spring Fling on April 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Smile Train ); MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 01: Lea Black attends DuJour Magazine's Jason Binn Celebrates Annual Art Basel Miami Beach Kick-Off Party presented by Blackberry PRIV & 50 Bleu at Delano Beach Club on December 1, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DuJour)
'RHOM' 's Alexia Echevarria Says Lea Black 'Isn't Real — She Wanted a Cameo Moment'
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
Oprah Winfrey, Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Reveals She and Husband Luis Ruelas Did Not Sign a Prenup Before Marrying
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in 'RHOM' Season 5 Trailer