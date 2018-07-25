Disgraced Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar 'Physically Attacked' by Inmates, Lawyer Claims

Larry Nassar, the former gymnastics doctor accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls, was attacked while incarcerated, according to his lawyer.

Nassar was allegedly assaulted within hours of being released into the general population at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, in late May, as stated in court documents filed Tuesday by his attorney, Jacqueline McCann of the State Appellate Defender’s Office, and obtained by PEOPLE.

The alleged attack was first reported by The Detroit News.

The 54-year-old is currently serving a 60-year federal sentence for being in possession of child pornography, NBC News reported. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison in January in a separate case.

McCann claims Nassar was “physically attacked” by inmates and blames the incident on Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced the former doctor to the lengthy sentence and allowed more than 150 women into her courtroom to read impact statements during his January sentencing hearing.

“Judge Aquilina made numerous statements throughout the proceedings indicating that she had already decided to impose the maximum allowed by the sentence agreement even before the sentencing hearing began,” the filing said.

“Thus, from the defendant’s perspective, the sentencing hearing was just a ritual. Instead of a proceeding to assist the judge in reaching a fair and just sentencing decision,” the court documents read.

Additionally, Nassar’s lawyers claim, “[Aquilina] indicated her expectation that he would be harmed in prison, without condemning it, and finally proclaimed, with apparent relish, that she was signing his ‘death warrant.’ Unfortunately, Judge Aquilina’s comments and conducting of the sentencing proceeding appeared to encourage this type of behavior.”

Nassar’s legal team is also asking that the convicted child molester be re-sentenced by a different judge in the initial molestation case he faced.

State Appellate Defender’s Office told PEOPLE in an email that they would not be providing comment beyond a statement to be released on Wednesday.

Nassar is currently serving a de facto life sentence after pleading guilty to sexual assault and child pornography charges.

In February, a father to three sexual assault victims of Nassar tried to attack Nassar in a Michigan courtroom.

Randall Margraves was tackled by police in the Eaton County Circuit Courtroom after asking Aquilina for a few minutes alone with the predator who abused his daughters. “Let me at him! I want that son of a bitch! Give me one minute with that bastard!” Margraves yelled as bailiffs held him down on the courtroom floor.

More than 250 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including Olympians Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.