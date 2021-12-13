Larry Nassar Survivors to Receive an Additional $380 Million Settlement After Years-Long Lawsuit Battle

Nassar is currently in prison after being convicted on several counts of child pornography and sexual assault

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have agreed to a settlement with the survivors of sexual assault of Larry Nassar who filed lawsuits against the former osteopath.

According to USAG's official site, a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday confirmed a $380 million settlement between and those who were assaulted by Nassar during his two-decade tenure with USAG overseeing the medical treatment of gymnasts hoping to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

USAG And USOPC will also provide several other non-monetary provisions to the lawsuit complainants, including a dedicated seat on USAG's board of directors and an investigation into the organization's culture and practices.

Rachel Denhollander — who in 2016 became the first of dozens of women who came forward to accuse the former doctor of sexual abuse — told the Associated Press on Monday: "It's not about money, it's about change. It's about an accurate assessment of what went wrong so that it is safer for the next generation."

USA Gymnastics also issued a statement. "USA Gymnastics is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that Survivors have endured as a result of this organization's actions and inactions," said President and CEO Li Li Leung.

"Individually and collectively, survivors have stepped forward with bravery to advocate for enduring change in this sport," Leung continued. "We are committed to working with them, and with the entire gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to prioritize the safety, health and wellness of our athletes and community above all else."

Olympic Gymnasts Testify Credit: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty

Monday's agreement is an additional settlement after Michigan State University, Nassar's former employer, agreed in May 2018 to pay $500 million to Nassar's survivors.

The plaintiff's attorney John Manly told ESPN the $880 million total is the largest involving a single perpetrator in a sexual assault case.

"This settlement is the result of the bravery of hundreds of survivors who, despite legal obstacles, long odds and the best corporate legal talent money can buy, refused to be silent. The power of their story eventually won the day," said Manly.

USAG Board Chair and independent director Kathryn Carson also said on the organization's official site: "Today is about the Survivors. They have used their voices to elicit meaningful change and restructuring within USA Gymnastics, and their impact extends far beyond our sport. We are grateful and humbled by their courage and determination to make all sport safer around the world."

Simone Biles Credit: SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty

Biles, 24, was recently named TIME's 2021 athlete of the year, and she opened up about the "pain" she's felt following Nassar's abuse.

She also joined Raisman, Maroney and many other survivors in testifying in a September Senate hearing on the FBI's handling of the Nassar investigation.

"I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue, are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), failed to do their jobs," she said.

On Dec. 1, she was named one of PEOPLE's 2021 People of the Year. Looking back on 2021, she told PEOPLE, "I fought hard. I survived."