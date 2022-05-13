Beginning this year, the league will give out Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVP trophies named after the NBA legends

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson React to NBA's New Trophies Named After Them

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird attend the "Magic/Bird" Broadway opening night at the Longacre Theatre on April 11, 2012 in New York City.

The NBA recently unveiled two trophies they'll be awarding to postseason MVPs, which will be given in honor of NBA legends Larry Bird and Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

The league partnered with Tiffany & Co. to design the trophies, which will be given to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVPs. Before this year, the league named most valuable players for only the regular season and the NBA Finals.

The Eastern Conference Finals MVP will win the Larry Bird trophy, while the Magic Johnson trophy will go to the Western Conference Finals MVP.

NBA The Larry Bird Eastern Conference MVP Trophy Credit: Courtesy Tiffany & Co

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum gave legendary Boston Celtics player Larry Bird the good news in a video shared on the NBA Twitter account.

"I just wish I could win one of them Magic Johnson trophies. That'd be the highlight of my career," Bird joked.

"The NBA Conference Finals represent the last hurdle a team must face for an opportunity to make it to the big stage, the NBA Finals," Johnson said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. "I'm truly honored to have my name memorialized on the Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player Trophy."

The five-time NBA champion shared his excitement with his 5.2 million Twitter followers. "Thank you to the @NBA for naming the new Western Conference Finals MVP trophy after me," he wrote. "I am extremely honored and the trophy is beautiful!"

