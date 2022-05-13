Larry Bird and Magic Johnson React to NBA's New Trophies Named After Them
The NBA recently unveiled two trophies they'll be awarding to postseason MVPs, which will be given in honor of NBA legends Larry Bird and Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
The league partnered with Tiffany & Co. to design the trophies, which will be given to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVPs. Before this year, the league named most valuable players for only the regular season and the NBA Finals.
The Eastern Conference Finals MVP will win the Larry Bird trophy, while the Magic Johnson trophy will go to the Western Conference Finals MVP.
NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum gave legendary Boston Celtics player Larry Bird the good news in a video shared on the NBA Twitter account.
"I just wish I could win one of them Magic Johnson trophies. That'd be the highlight of my career," Bird joked.
"The NBA Conference Finals represent the last hurdle a team must face for an opportunity to make it to the big stage, the NBA Finals," Johnson said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. "I'm truly honored to have my name memorialized on the Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player Trophy."
The five-time NBA champion shared his excitement with his 5.2 million Twitter followers. "Thank you to the @NBA for naming the new Western Conference Finals MVP trophy after me," he wrote. "I am extremely honored and the trophy is beautiful!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The trophies were designed by NBA artist Victor Solomon and handcrafted at the Hollowware shop in Rhode Island, according to Tiffany & Co. "It may be 'inside' to know that Tiffany & Co. had been producing the Larry O'Brien trophy," Solomon said in a press release. "But the real surprise was the openness and ambition Tiffany & Co. shared in pushing against expectation and our shared appetite for innovating these honors for a new era."