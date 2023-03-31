Every Photo From Landon Dickerson's Mountainside Wedding to Brooke Kuhlman

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson married his college sweetheart, Brooke Kuhlman, in a romantic mountainside wedding in South Carolina. See all the pictures from their special day

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on March 31, 2023 04:41 PM
01 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

Fresh out of Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson married his college sweetheart Brooke Kuhlman in a beautiful mountainside ceremony on March 25. The two had been together for five years and were engaged in 2021.

02 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

The pair were wed at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina in front of 150 guests.

03 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

The bride walked down the aisle to a guitar and cello version of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" in a gown by Lela Rose from Elizabeth Johns in Ardmore, PA.

04 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

The new Mrs. Dickerson poses with her girl gang after saying, "I do."

05 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

For their cake, the couple went simple and elegant with this monochrome, architectural, three-tier pick.

06 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

The reception, which took place at Hotel Domestique was ethereal and romantic. The lay out was spaced out so guests could easily converse and the energy can keep flowing.

"We wanted it to feel like a huge party, so we opted out of doing a sit-down dinner," told PEOPLE. "We also didn't want people waiting in line for a buffet. We decided to do stations where there will be minimal lines and people can eat, dance, and never stop partying."

07 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

"We wanted a ceremony and reception spot that had a view of the mountains," the bride stated. "Landon grew up in the mountains and I have always enjoyed hiking, so a mountain wedding just made sense for us."

08 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

The newlyweds pose for a scenic picture with their entire wedding party.

09 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

Mr. and Mrs. Dickerson celebrate their brand new union with a kiss.

10 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

The couple gave a glimpse of their wedding invitations, as well as the program of the day.

11 of 11
Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

After their dream wedding, the Dickerson and Kuhlman plan to head to Maui, Kauai and Lanai for a relaxing honeymoon.

