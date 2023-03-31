01 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography Fresh out of Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson married his college sweetheart Brooke Kuhlman in a beautiful mountainside ceremony on March 25. The two had been together for five years and were engaged in 2021.

02 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography The pair were wed at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina in front of 150 guests.

03 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography The bride walked down the aisle to a guitar and cello version of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" in a gown by Lela Rose from Elizabeth Johns in Ardmore, PA.

04 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography The new Mrs. Dickerson poses with her girl gang after saying, "I do."

05 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography For their cake, the couple went simple and elegant with this monochrome, architectural, three-tier pick.

06 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography The reception, which took place at Hotel Domestique was ethereal and romantic. The lay out was spaced out so guests could easily converse and the energy can keep flowing. "We wanted it to feel like a huge party, so we opted out of doing a sit-down dinner," told PEOPLE. "We also didn't want people waiting in line for a buffet. We decided to do stations where there will be minimal lines and people can eat, dance, and never stop partying."

07 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography "We wanted a ceremony and reception spot that had a view of the mountains," the bride stated. "Landon grew up in the mountains and I have always enjoyed hiking, so a mountain wedding just made sense for us."

08 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography The newlyweds pose for a scenic picture with their entire wedding party.

09 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography Mr. and Mrs. Dickerson celebrate their brand new union with a kiss.

10 of 11 Pat Robinson Photography The couple gave a glimpse of their wedding invitations, as well as the program of the day.