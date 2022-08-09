Lance Armstrong Weds Longtime Fiancée Anna Hansen in France: 'Love of My Life'

The former seven-time Tour de France winner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022 11:52 AM
Anna Hansen Armstrong and Lance Armstrong attend Aspen Art Museum 2013 ArtCrush Summer Benefit at Aspen Art Museum on August 2, 2013 in Aspen, Colorado.
Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen. Photo: Leigh Vogel/WireImage

Lance Armstrong is officially married to his longtime love, Anna Hansen, after an intimate ceremony in France.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2017, wed at Château la Coste in France, a picturesque venue complete with vineyards and scenic French views. Only close friends and family, including the couple's children, attended the ceremony, which Hansen called "the perfect elopement."

Armstrong, 50, announced the big news on social media Tuesday.

"Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong," Armstrong wrote in the caption alongside his wedding photos. He continued, "So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears."

The couple are parents to Max, 13, and Olivia, 11. Armstrong also has a son Luke, 22, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 20, with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard.

Armstrong went on to pen a heartfelt message to his new bride. "Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you," he wrote.

"I am so proud of the couple we have become — It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen. Dimitrios Kambouris/VF11/WireImage

The ceremony was officiated by the couple's "best bud," actor Chad Mountain, who Armstrong also thanked in his Instagram caption. "I'd be remiss if I didn't think our best bud aka 'Reverend' @chad_mountain for officiating the ceremony."

After thanking photographer Liz Kreutz for capturing the memories of their big day, Armstrong told his followers, "Hope you are all having an excellent summer — I sure as hell am."

RELATED VIDEO: NBA Star Tobias Harris Weds Jasmine Winton at a New York Castle: 'She Just Opened My Eyes Up'

Previously, Armstrong dated a handful of high-profile women including Kate Hudson and Sheryl Crow. In an interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show in March, he opened up about his relationship with the country music star.

"She's a great lady. Obviously it didn't work out, but I think and I hope she's happy. I'm happy," he shared of ending their five-month engagement in February 2006. "It's tough to pull it off. I mean, how many couples have been able to pull it off? To her credit, she was a stay-at-home — one of the biggest rock stars — she was a great partner. She was at the races … it wasn't like we never saw each other."

