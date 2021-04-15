LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Retirement from NBA Due to Irregular Heartbeat Condition

“For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first,” the NBA player wrote in a statement

LaMarcus Aldridge is retiring from the NBA.

Aldridge, who was signed with the Brooklyn Nets this season, made his announcement Thursday morning, after missing two straight games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today, I write this letter with a heavy heart," the 35-year-old athlete wrote at the start of the lengthy statement. "My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more."

"The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out. Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced," he added. "With that being said, I've made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first."

Aldridge, who was the second overall draft pick in 2006, went on to give a special shout-out to all three teams he played for during his career: the Portland Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs and, most recently, the Nets.

"I'm thankful for everything this game has given me: the great memories, including all the ups and the downs, and the friendships I've made and will keep with me forever. I thank Portland for drafting a skinny, Texas kid and giving him a chance," he said of his first team, which he played for from 2006 until 2015.

"The city of Portland has given me some unforgettable years. They will always remain in my heart," he continued, before thanking the Spurs "for letting me into the family and giving me 5 fun years."

LaMarcus Aldridge LaMarcus Aldridge | Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Although Aldridge only played with the Nets for a handful of games since his signing month, he also had fond words for the team.

"Last but not least, I want to thank Brooklyn. You wanted me for me. In a game that's changing so much, you asked me to come and just do what I do which was good to hear. I'm sorry it didn't get to last long, but I've definitely had fun being a part of this special group," he wrote.

"You never know when something will come to an end, so make sure you enjoy it every day," he wrote in conclusion. "I can truly say I did just that."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

After the news was announced, Nets General Manager Sean Marks released a statement saying the entire organization supported his difficult decision.

"While we value what he has brought to our team during his short time in Brooklyn, his health and well being are far more important than the game of basketball. We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with numerous medical experts, he made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball," Marks wrote. "We wish LaMarcus, Kia and their family much health and happiness going forward."

Aldridge played basketball for two years at the University of Texas at Austin before entering the NBA. Although he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls, he was quickly traded to the Trail Blazers.

During his time in the league, the seven-time NBA All Star played in 1,029 games, averaging 19.4 points per game, according to the NBA.