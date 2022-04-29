Lamar Odom said he got Kobe Bryant’s face tattooed on his neck after dreaming about his late friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate during his time on Celebrity Big Brother

Lamar Odom Reveals He Got a Kobe Bryant Tattoo After 'Vivid' Dreams About the Late NBA Star

Lamar Odom is honoring his friend and teammate Kobe Bryant in a special — and permanent — way.

The former NBA star, 42, revealed that he recently got a new tattoo of Bryant, his former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, after having a number of dreams about the late athlete during Odom's time on Celebrity Big Brother.

"It's just his face. It's on my neck. When I was in the CBB house I dreamed [of] him four or five times," Odom told Page Six, with photos showing the black ink design. "They were really vivid and easy to remember because he was talking to me in the dreams."

Odom told the outlet that one of his dreams involved him having a 3-point shooting contest where they discussed the afterlife.

"I woke up really emotional after that," said Odom.

Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom Kobe and Lamar | Credit: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

Odom has often poken about his relationship with Bryant following the NBA legend's death.

While appearing on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson last year, Odom said Bryant offered to help him with his gambling problems during one of their last phone conversations.

"I had been gambling. It got a little too steep for where I was at at that time," Odom recounted in April 2021. "It was getting tight. And if you in a bad situation, especially about some money, [Bryant] ain't the one that you gonna wanna call."

"I gathered up the strength. I put my pride to the side," he continued. "And I gave him a call."

Recalling the conversation, Odom said Bryant scolded him for his gambling habits, then let him know he was willing to help.

"After he went in, he was just like, 'Have your people call my people, and we'll figure it out,' " Odom said. "That was one before the last time that I spoke to him."

During their time on the Lakers, Bryant and Odom won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. Odom was named the Sixth Man of the Year during the 2010-11 season.

When Bryant died along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020, Odom penned a touching tribute to him on social media.

"He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court," Odom wrote on Instagram at the time. "On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol."

Though Odom is only about a year younger than Bryant, he said that his former teammate taught him a lot.

"Even though our relationship wasn't father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother," Odom — who was hospitalized and near death following an overdose in 2015 — wrote, in part.