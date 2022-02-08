On Monday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar Odom talked about his son Jayden, who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2006 when he was 6 months old

Lamar Odom Opens Up on Celebrity Big Brother About Son's Death: 'I'll See Him in an Afterlife'

Lamar Odom is opening up to his Celebrity Big Brother castmates about his late son, Jayden.

During Monday night's episode of the reality television show, the former NBA star, 42, shared with housemates Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges that he saw his 6-month-old son in a dream, saying, "I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking."

"You know what that's from, though? I didn't get to grieve properly, I don't think, when my son passed away," Odom continued. "He kept saying, 'Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.' When he passed away, he couldn't talk. He could just talk with his eyes."

In a confessional, Odom further explained his unbreakable bond with his son, revealing that Jayden died from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) over 15 years ago.

"Even at 6 months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up," Odom said.

Continued Odom: "He was a really special baby; 2006 would've made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There's just something I don't think I'd ever get over. But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he's not too far away. And I know I'll see him in an afterlife."

Bridges, who famously played the role of Willis Jackson on Diff'rent Strokes, had a genuine and heartfelt reaction to Odom opening up about his unimaginable loss, saying, "Hearing Lamar that he lost a kid has to be the biggest thing that someone has to deal with, and my heart goes out to Lamar because he's dealt with so much stuff."

In addition to Jayden, the retired NBA star is father to two other children: Destiny and Lamar Jr. — all three of whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales.

RELATED VIDEO: Lamar Odom Talks Sudden Death of Baby Son in Documentary Clip

This isn't the first time Odom has opened up about his son's death.

In a clip from Odom's YouTube documentary, Lamar Odom: Reborn, which premiered in May last year, the former star athlete detailed how his son's death affected him during the height of his basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers, saying, "That was extremely hard because, you know, I was playing [basketball]."

"He was extra energetic. Whenever I would walk into the room he would just stare at me. He was beautiful. He was like the combination of his sister and his brother. I just wish I would've had him in my life a little longer," Odom continued.