Lamar Odom Mourns Late Father Joe, Encourages Fans to 'Make Amends' with Loved Ones

The former NBA star announced his father's death in April, and thanked fans this week for their support in the wake of his loss

Lamar Odom is reflecting on losing his father, Joe, in an emotional Instagram post.

The former Lakers star posted on social media Monday night, thanking those who reached out and sent condolences after he announced Joe's death on April 20.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement ❤️ I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy," said Lamar, 41, paying tribute with a painting of the father and son. "Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that's really all that matters."

"I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That's it," he added.

In Lamar's 2020 autobiography, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, the basketball player revealed the difficult relationship he had with Joe. However, when Lamar shared a photo first announcing Joe's death, he noted that the "most important and formative relationships" he has are with his family.

"These eyes have seen the best of life and the worst in mankind. This heart has overflowed with love and been as cold as ice. These tears have been from joy and pain, as I embark on burying my father I ask that you extend good energy and kindness towards my family and myself," he wrote at the time.

Earlier this year, the former NBA star also reflected on the passing of his former teammate and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. He shared one of their final reactions, during which Bryant lent a helping hand.

"I had been gambling. It got a little too steep for where I was at at that time," Lamar recalled on the podcast. "It was getting tight. And if you in a bad situation, especially about some money, [Bryant] ain't the one that you gonna wanna call."