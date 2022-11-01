Lamar Odom Says a Fan Gifted Him Back the NBA Championship Rings He Pawned in 2016

Lamar Odom has been reunited with the NBA championship rings that he pawned in 2016.

The former forward, 42, who played on five different teams over 14 seasons, won two championships alongside Kobe Bryant while on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

On his new podcast On the LO, Odom said he pawned the rings in order to pay for medical bills, after almost dying from a drug overdose at the Love Ranch brothel in 2015.

The rings were later sold at an auction in 2020 for $36,600 and $78,000.

But while at the Lakers home opener versus the Clippers on Oct. 20, a fan who had purchased the rings offered to give them back to him for free, he said.

Odom said the fan, who regularly attends Lakers game, told him that he deserved to have them back.

Odom called the days after his near-death experience among the "darkest" of his life.

The former athlete was found unconscious in the Nevada brothel following years of drug addiction.

Looking back in 2018, Odom said he realized just how lucky he is to be alive.

"All my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma," he said. "Every day, I'm alive. It's much better than the alternative."