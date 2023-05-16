Lamar Jackson Says He Considered Leaving the Ravens but Wanted to 'Finish It' and Win (Exclusive)

"It's like, man, I'd just rather finish it here. You know? Win my Super Bowl here, like I said, and sky's the limit, and we'll see what else goes on," he tells PEOPLE

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on May 16, 2023 04:47 PM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes questions after the Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Team Minicamp at the Under Armour Performance Center on June 16, 2022. Jackson will remain with the organization for years to come after signing a contract extension. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Photo: Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, now the highest paid player in NFL history after signing a new contract, tells PEOPLE that while he considered leaving Charm City, the fans there show him "genuine" love and he preferred to "finish it here."

The 26-year-old quarterback, who agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract with the Ravens last month, talked to PEOPLE at the Roll with the Punches Foundation's "It's Okay Knot To Be Okay" black tie and sneaker gala held over the weekend.

"I just love everything about Baltimore, wonderful fan base, you know, even though I was getting DMs, like, people gonna miss me, you know, stuff like that," he says.

Jackson, who grew up in Florida before playing at the University of Louisville, says the Maryland city has embraced him as their QB.

"I feel like this is my third home, because I count Louisville as my second home, just because I played there three years, and just the love they show, it's like, genuine," Jackson said on the red carpet ahead of the event, which focused on mental health awareness. "It's like I'm part of their family and I felt like when people go into work, you know, whether we win or lose, it defines their week, how they're gonna prepare for work and stuff like that."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during a Sept. 11 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium
Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

And the Heisman Trophy winner, who will play with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this season, has his sights set on the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"It's like, man, I'd just rather finish it here. You know? Win my Super Bowl here, like I said, and sky's the limit, and we'll see what else goes on," he adds.

At the gala, Jackson, his mother Felicia Jones and his production company, received the Chairman's Award from the foundation for their mental health advocacy work.

"They not only talk the talk, but they walk the walk," said Founder and Executive Director Joe Diggs, referencing Lamar and his mom when presenting the award.

Actor Anthony Anderson, well-known for his starring role on the TV show Black-ish that ran for 8 seasons, hosted the gala.

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 13: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces looks on in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
WNBA Suspends Aces Coach Becky Hammon, Rescinds Draft Pick After Complaint from Pregnant Player
Josh Allen buffalo bills
Bills QB Josh Allen Smashes Home Runs During Practice with Toronto Blue Jays: 'Fun to Get Back Out There'
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union Says She and Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50 and She Struggles with 'Scarcity Mindset'
Jackson Mahomes, center, exits the Johnson County jail after being arraigned on three charges of sexual battery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Olathe, Kan.
Jackson Mahomes Grabbed Woman 'by the Throat' and Forcibly Kissed Her Three Times, Court Filing Claims
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Wins NFL's Adversity Award Months After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest
Olympic Gold Medalist, Founder of Always Dream, and Author Kristi Yamaguchi is seen on Central Park West while participating in the 2nd Annual Japan Day Parade in New York City on May 13, 2023. Yamaguchi is the Parade‚Äôs Grand Marshal. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Honorary Chairman, Ambassador Mikio Mori, the Consul General of Japan in New York also marched in the parade. Pictured: Kristi Yamaguchi Ref: SPL6704862 130523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com Shutterstock USA: 1 646 419 4452 UK: 020 8068 3593 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kristi Yamaguchi Calls NYC Japan Parade 'So Important' in Light of 'Anti-Asian Hate Sentiments' (Exclusive)
Jalen Hurts
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Continues to 'Be the Best Version of Myself' as He Earns Master's Degree
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 10: Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach John Beilein is presented a game ball by Greg Harden celebrating his 800th Career Win prior to the start of the game against the Holy Cross Crusaders at Crisler Center on November 10, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady's Former Life Coach Greg Harden Says the QB 'Didn't Want to Be a Star' (Exclusive)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the graduates and crowd at the 215th commencement exercise for of Mount St Mary's University, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Emmitsburg, Md.. Bowles finished his degree in September of 2022 but wanted to walk the stage on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Graduates College at Age 59: 'You're Never Too Old'
Colorado Rockies trainers and manager Bud Black, left, tend to starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) after Feltner was hit in the head on a line drive hit by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) in the second inning at Coors Field May 13, 2023. Feltner was helped off the field and taken to the clubhouse.
Rockies Pitcher Ryan Feltner Suffers Fractured Skull After Ball to the Head: 'Could Have Been Worse'
Randi Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes' Mom Celebrates His Birthday Ahead of His Court Appearance for Sexual Assault Charges
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 12: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner Scores 10 Points in First WNBA Preseason Game Since Release: 'Grateful to Be Here' 
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the second inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark on March 21, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona.
Mom of Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Dies the Day Before Mother's Day: 'He Has a Heavy Heart'
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies After Allegedly Showing Gun on Instagram
Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney Calls His Mom and Dad Separately After Every Game: 'They've Got Notes' (Exclusive)
The Kelce Family
Travis and Jason Kelce Say They Would Get Their Mom Donna the Same Gifts Every Holiday (Exclusive)