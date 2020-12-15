"Brah u had the lil waddle and everything," one Twitter user told Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Hilariously Responds After Fans Speculate He Rushed Off Field to Go to the Bathroom

Lamar Jackson is clearing — nay, deodorizing — the air over his temporary departure from the field during Monday night's game.

Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' 47-42 defeat over the Cleveland Browns, many fans noticed the quarterback rush off the field during the high-energy game, and some couldn't help but speculate about why.

"John Harbaugh coming to the back to get Lamar Jackson off the toilet 😂🗣😳 @Ravens," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a meme of a child peeking under a bathroom stall door to represent the team's head coach.

"Y'all trippin I definitely wasn't taking a," Jackson, 23, replied alongside two crying-laughing emojis, tacking a poop emoji onto the end to finish the sentence.

Image zoom Lamar Jackson's tweet | Credit: Lamar Jackson/Twitter

"Brah u had the lil waddle and everything," another user tweeted, to which the athlete responded, "Calf crampz fam believe me ain gotta cap."

The Ravens shared a short clip of Jackson addressing the incident after the game, saying, "I didn't pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping." (Former Boston Celtics player Pierce, now 43, famously admitted to faking an injury during the 2008 NBA Finals to use the restroom.)

Jackson led the Ravens to victory in a nail-biting, back-and-forth game at home in Baltimore, bringing them to an 8-5 record. They still trail the Browns (9-4) in the AFC North, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are sitting in first place in the conference at 11-2.

The football star rushed for two touchdowns and 124 yards during the game. Five of his 11 completed passes of the evening came after he returned to the field following his cramping incident.

Image zoom Lamar Jackson | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

The Ravens' win comes after several members of the team (including Jackson) tested positive for COVID-19 last month, leading them to temporarily close down their training facility to avoid further spread.

After postponing a game against the Steelers, the team issued a statement saying they'd "disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens." The team did not confirm the staffer's name.

According to USA Today, the squad placed nine players on its COVID reserve list that week. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 26 that the "Ravens are shutting their training facility until Monday at the earliest, per sources."