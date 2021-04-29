Watch Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Give $100 to a Man Who Doesn't Recognize Him

The man first guessed Lamar Jackson was a wide receiver and a lineman before finally realizing with excitement who he was talking to

It's all about the Benjamins for Lamar Jackson!

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback shared a video of an exchange he had on the street with a man in South Carolina, promising the passerby $100 if he could identify him.

"You're a football player," the man said without hesitation — but he admitted he was "struggling" to get past that part, first guessing that Jackson, 24, was a wide receiver and a lineman.

When he couldn't name Jackson's team off the top of his head, the athlete was a good sport and handed over the $100 anyway.

But in the final clip, the man rushed back excitedly as it clicked that he was talking to a member of the Baltimore Ravens, praising the team's defense as well as Jackson and laughing after the latter told him, "That's me!"

"I knew I was gonna figure it out," the man added.

Jackson has a history of being philanthropic — something that came back to him in January, when fans of the Buffalo Bills donated money to charity in honor of the Ravens player, who got a concussion during a playoff game against Buffalo.

After the game — which Baltimore lost 17-3 — Bills fans began raising money for Jackson's favorite charity: the Louisville, Kentucky, chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, which helps provide food for school children in need.

Jackson, who played for the Louisville Cardinals in college, previously donated $25,000 to the organization back in 2018.

Jackson is known for his humorous side, as well, addressing a incident back in December in which he rushed off the field during a high-energy game against the Cleveland Browns — leaving some speculating he did so to go to the restroom.

"John Harbaugh coming to the back to get Lamar Jackson off the toilet 😂🗣😳 @Ravens," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a meme of a child peeking under a bathroom stall door to represent the team's head coach.

"Y'all trippin I definitely wasn't taking a," Jackson replied alongside two crying-laughing emojis, tacking a poop emoji onto the end to finish the sentence.