Lamar Jackson Gifts Entire Ravens Offensive Line Rolex Watches for Christmas

The Baltimore Ravens offensive line got some new bling for Christmas!

Lamar Jackson, the NFL team’s 22-year-old superstar quarterback, celebrated the holiday by giving Rolex watches to the men who protect him, Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday.

The Ravens’ offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Bradley Bozeman both shared their gifts on social media on Christmas Eve, according to the outlet, which shared Stanley’s video thanking his QB.

“Shoutout the [GOAT]” Stanley wrote atop the short clip, tagging Jackson.

“You know @Lj_era8 had to hook the O-line up,” the team’s Twitter account wrote on Tuesday, sharing Stanley’s video. The team also shared a photo from Bozeman, calling Jackson “Santa” for his generous gifts to his teammates.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is one of the top contenders for this season’s Most Valuable Player award, especially after his recent accomplishment of breaking Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Jackson broke the record during the December 12 game against the New York Jets, which the Ravens won 42-21.

Vick congratulated the young player on the feat in a video message shared during the Fox broadcast.

“Lamar, I just want to say congratulations on making history,” the NFL star said, per ESPN. “One of many milestones that you will surpass in your career. Best of luck in everything that you do. You deserve it. Keep up the hard work, and I’ll always be rooting for you.”

After the game, the University of Louisville alum told reporters that breaking the record of his favorite player growing up was “pretty cool.”

“It’s amazing, and I’m going to cherish that forever and just got to keep it going,” Jackson said. “Records are made to be broken, like he said. I heard him say that, and it’s an honor for me to do it.”

The Ravens — who own the best record in the NFL — face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.