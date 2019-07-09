La La Anthony Wins $68K at New Orleans Casino Amid Carmelo Anthony Divorce Plans

La La Anthony just hit the jackpot – literally.

The Power actress had some fun while in New Orleans while attending the annual Essence Music Festival on Monday and even racked up so cold, hard cash.

“So, it all started when I put $200 in a slot machine in NOLA at 4am this morning,” Anthony shared with her 8.9 million followers on her Instagram Story.

The Story then jumps from her text to a video of the slot machine’s bells and whistles after declaring her the jackpot winner.

“We went crazy!! But wait … the machine kept going!”

The actress’ Instagram Story featured another clip of the slot machine numbers rising – coming out to a grand total of $68,000.

The actress finished her jackpot-winning Instagram Story post and said, “Thank you NOLA! I love you!”

Following her big win, Anthony’s Power costar, 50 Cent, congratulated her but admitted to feeling a little jealous.

“@Lala well got damn, Good morning I thought I was having a good morning,” he captioned an image of screen grabs from Anthony’s story. “any of you motherf—er owe me money, it’s Monday. 😠🍾#lecheminduroi 🥃#bransoncognac“

The actress commented on the rapper’s post with laughing face emoji’s and wrote, “It’s Monday! TIME TO COLLECT‼️‼️‼️”

Prior to her New Orleans jackpot win, Anthony celebrated her 36th birthday with close friends and family in Atlantic City.

The star spent the weekend at the New Jersey hot spot’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, where her birthday crew noshed on Japanese fare at Izakaya, played black jack at Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, stopped by Moneyline Book & Bar and danced the night away at Premier nightclub.

At her celebratory event, the birthday girl sparkled in an off-the-shoulder, glittery Peter Dundas dress and Manolo Blahnik heels and expressed her love of gambling.

“My whole family is here. My cousins, my best friends. My uncle is here, my brother is here. Atlantic City is just such an easy drive from New York, so everyone was able to just hop in the car,” she told PEOPLE. “I love gambling, I love partying, great restaurants. … You have it all right here in the hotel, and you never have to leave.”

Despite the grand party, Anthony, who recently cast in BH90210, celebrated her actual June 25th birthday in a decidedly more low-key fashion back in New York City with her son, Kiyan, 12, and BFF Kim Kardashian West. The pair spent the day treating themselves to milkshakes and fried Oreos before stopping by close friend Ciara’s rehearsal, where the backup singers treated her to a surprise rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

And though her husband, Carmelo, was not physically there to celebrate her birthday, the star told PEOPLE that he was attending Fashion Week overseas but still made sure to celebrate the occasion.

“He sent me some nice gifts and posted something really nice, so I was appreciative,” she said of the NBA star’s Instagram post declaring her his “queen.”

But sadly, the sweet birthday jester was followed by the news that the actress decided to explore her legal options as she considers what the future will hold for her marriage to the NBA, her rep exclusively told PEOPLE.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power star says in a statement to PEOPLE.

“They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

The pair, who split in April 2017 before reuniting in late 2018, have been co-parenting their son while living apart.

“That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” La La told PEOPLE two months after the 2017 split news broke. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

While La La has not filed for divorce at the moment, the move is not out of the question in the future.

As for how La La is holding up? “She’s doing great,” says a source close to the star. “She’s busy working on several projects and being a devoted mom to her son.”