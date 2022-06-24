Lakers Sign Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal's Sons Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal

Pippen Jr. and O'Neal have agreed to two-way contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. to two-way contracts with the team.

Shareef, 22, is the son of Laker legend Shaquille O'Neal, whose jersey was retired by the Los Angeles organization in 2013.

Shareef will play for the purple and gold during next month's Summer League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who was first to report the news. The 6-foot-10 power forward struggled during his last season at LSU, following a series of setbacks with his health.

Scotty, 21, is the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen's son, whose first name is pronounced like his father's despite a slight spelling change, went undrafted in both rounds of the NBA Draft on Thursday before receiving the call from the NBA team.

Shaquille O'Neal (L) poses with his son Shareef O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. Shareef and Shaquille O'Neal | Credit: Cassy Athena/Getty

The younger Scotty will enter the league after three years of playing for Vanderbilt's Commodores, according to The Athletic. He averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals during his time with the university.

Both players shared the exciting news on social media after their deals were made. "Dream come true," Scotty wrote.

Shareef went to the family video archives to share an adorable childhood video of himself at a Laker game during his dad's reign with the team. "Thank you for this opportunity," he wrote.

Surprisingly, however, Shareef revealed earlier this week that his Hall of Famer father didn't want his son to enter the draft this year.

Shareef reported to a workout with the team on Tuesday, where he explained how his journey to the league starkly differs from his father's.

scottie pippen Scottie Pippen | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

"I went through some things that he didn't go through," the young athlete noted. "He was the No. 1 pick in the draft," Shareef explained. "I kind of had to grind to get here. I had to grind a lot. I had to go through some stuff these past four years –– foot injuries, heart surgeries," he revealed.

"He wanted me to stay in school," Shareef told the outlet. "He knows I'm working out with teams. But I'm not going to lie, we ain't talked about this. I'm kind of just going through it."