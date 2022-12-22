Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss Is Engaged to Comedian Jay Mohr

Jeanie Buss is ending 2022 with a ring on her finger!

The Los Angeles Lakers president is engaged to comedian Jay Mohr, according to multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and TMZ Sports.

Buss, 61, was reportedly spotted wearing a ring on her left hand and sources have confirmed to the outlets that the couple is indeed engaged to be married.

Buss and Mohr, 52, who have been linked since 2017, have both appeared on each other's social media. Most recently, Mohr shared a photo of the two in costume for Halloween — with the caption "Happy Halloween from The Mohrs," sparking speculation that the two had already wed in October.

In Dec. 2021, Buss shared a cozy photo of herself and Mohr, calling him "the best" in the post's caption.

Buss also shared a personal moment with Mohr last year while promoting a live show he had coming up at the Atlantic City Comedy Club.

The NBA owner, who inherited the team from her late father Jerry Buss, is seen kissing Mohr and joking that she was "cast as the hot blonde" in the video promoting Mohr's show.

Buss was previously engaged to Phil Jackson before the two called it quits in 2016.

Jackson, 77, and Buss announced the breakup on Twitter. The pair got engaged on Christmas Day in 2012 and had been dating since 1999.

"With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in a joint statement. "With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future."

Buss retweeted Jackson's message from her own account and wrote, "Nothing but love and respect for this man."

She followed up by sharing her devotion to her team.

"The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers," Buss said. "I love Phil & will always. It's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention."