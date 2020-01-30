Lakers Return to Practice for the First Time Since Kobe Bryant's Death: 'We Are Devastated'

Los Angeles Lakers' first practice since Kobe Bryant's death Mark J. Terrill/AP

With heavy hearts, the Los Angeles Lakers have returned to the court.

Three days after retired Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven other people, his former team gathered for practice at their facility in El Segundo, California, for the first time.

Photos from Wednesday’s practice session showed LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and others being led by Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on the court. The Associated Press reports that many of the players, including Davis, 26, stopped for a moment upon leaving the court to look up at Bryant’s retired jersey numbers (8 and 24) on the wall above their locker room door.

The practice came two days after the Lakers announced they were postponing their Tuesday game against the Clippers, with the NBA saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

“The game will be rescheduled at a later date,” the statement added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom From L to R: Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis Mark J. Terrill/AP

Image zoom Los Angeles Lakers' first practice since Kobe Bryant's death Mark J. Terrill/AP

Image zoom LeBron James Mark J. Terrill/AP

RELATED: Lakers Star LeBron James Seen in Tears After Learning of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Drafted by the NBA at age 17 in 1996, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, where he led the team to five NBA championships and became the youngest player to score 30,000 points.

In a statement on Wednesday night posted to the team’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, the Lakers said, “We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city.”

“More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever,” the statement continued. “The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org.”

“For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org,” the statement concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade Struggle to Hold Back Tears as They Remember Kobe Bryant

Vogel, 46, made his first public comment since the 41-year-old athlete’s death on Wednesday, opening up about how the team has been affected by the tragedy in which Bryant, Gianna and the seven other victims perished in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

Vogel recalled pulling aside each player on his team during a flight from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to inform them of Bryant’s death.

“Some of them had seen the reports and some had not,” he remembered. “It was a daunting task of grabbing each guy one-on-one and letting them know.”

Instead of practicing, the Lakers gathered that day for some “therapeutically beneficial” teamwork. “I wanted our guys to come in mentally free,” Vogel said. “But to just sweat, touch the ball, to be around each other and then we had a lunch where we all spent time together and grieved together.”

“It’s just strengthened what we’ve felt all year about our current group,” the coach continued. “We’ve become a family in a very short time. It’s something you talk about in the NBA with your teams. But this group in particular has really grown to love each other very rapidly. We understand the importance and the opportunity that we have this year. This has just brought us closer together.”

Image zoom Kobe Bryant (L) and LeBron James Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Image zoom Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Lenny Ignelzi/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Speaks Out Following Husband and Daughter Gianna’s Tragic Deaths

James, 35, broke his silence on social media Monday in tribute of Bryant, beginning his heartfelt post with, “I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!” the father of three revealed in his caption, which he presented alongside a photo series of himself and Bryant. “I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids.”

“I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾,” James concluded.

Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa and their daughters Capri, 7 months, Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17.