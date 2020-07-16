The NBA's "snitch hotline" is in full effect in Orlando as 22 teams prepare to restart the season on July 31

Lakers' Dwight Howard Says He Got in Trouble Via the ‘Snitch Hotline’ at NBA Disney World Bubble

Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard says he's been called out by the NBA's "snitch hotline" at Walt Disney World.

The 34-year-old center told Heavy reporter Brandon Robinson that he was given a warning after someone reported him to an anonymous hotline set up to report social-distancing violations at the Disney World resort, where 22 teams are currently preparing to restart the NBA season on July 31 in a bubble. The phone number has jokingly become known as the "snitch hotline" amongst NBA players and fans.

"Somebody told on me," Howard said, according to a tweet by Robinson on Wednesday.

But the Lakers star hasn't exactly hidden the fact that he's walked around without a mask — as Yahoo News notes, Howard has posted multiple videos to social media showing himself without PPE on the Disney World campus, though he is often completely alone when filming.

Howard was also the only one to show up when the NBA provided a DJ for players to listen to earlier this week, according to NBA reporter Dave McMenamin.

Yet, the eight-time NBA All-Star isn't the only player to have been burned by the "snitch hotline." According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there have been "multiple" calls to report coronavirus-safety precautions at Disney World.

Image zoom Dwight Howard Zhong Zhi/Getty

"Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus," Charania reported on Tuesday.

While inside the Disney World, players are not allowed to visit each other's hotel rooms but can socialize under restrictions. According to The Ringer, after teams arrived last week, players were immediately quarantined in their hotel rooms for 36 to 48 hours until they tested negative for coronavirus twice.

Yet, two players — Richaun Holmes and Bruno Caboclo — were placed in quarantine a second time after breaking rules, according to ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie, who has opted out of the NBA's restart after testing positive for coronavirus, offered some advice to his peers in Orlando earlier this week.

"To all my fellow NBA players, don't call the snitch hotline. Don't cross the line to get Postmates," Dinwiddie told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

There is a small but growing group of NBA players and staff that have also chosen to sit out the rest of the season — including Los Angeles Lakers player Avery Bradley — due to safety concerns. Rockets' player Thabo Sefolosha opted out of the restart after playing 41 games for the team this season.

And this week, Rockets star Russell Westbrook announced he recently tested positive for coronavirus and is waiting to be cleared to join the team in Orlando.