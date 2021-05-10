Lakers Docuseries for Hulu to Feature Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and More

The untitled series, which will detail the past four decades of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, is slated to debut in 2022

A docuseries about the legacy of the purple and gold is in the works.

On Monday, Hulu announced an untitled project set to detail the past four decades of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. It is slated to debut in 2022.

The nine-part series, helmed by famed director Antoine Fuqua and Lakers' CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss, will feature "colorful and emotional new interviews" with coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson as well as Lakers legends and NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, according to a press release.

From the Showtime era to the Shaq-Kobe Bryant years, the docuseries is set to highlight different phases of the Lakers, leading up to the current roster led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who won the 2020 title.

Interviews with celebrity fans will also be included in the upcoming project, in addition to archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with late owner Dr. Jerry Buss, who acquired the Lakers in 1979 and led the team to 10 championships and 16 Finals appearances. When he died in February 2013, the family, including daughter Jeanie, took over.

"When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world -- and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I've admired for years," said Jeanie.

"We are proud to bring this docuseries to the world and shed light on the legendary history of the Lakers. This expansive look into one of the greatest sports franchises of all time is a project we all feel deeply passionate about," Fuqua noted.

The untitled Lakers project comes after the enormous success of Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, which premiered on ESPN at the onset of the COVID pandemic in April 2020 and is currently streaming on Netflix.