Muhammad Ali‘s daughter Laila Ali thanked fans for their support hours before the boxing legend died later on Friday. He was 74.

“I love this photo of my father and my daughter Sydney when she was a baby,” Laila wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of Muhammad, 74, kissing her daughter. “Thank for all the love and well wishes. I feel your love and appreciate it!!”

As previously reported, Muhammad was hospitalized on Thursday with respiratory issues. While his rep told PEOPLE at the time that the boxer was in “fair condition” and was expected to have a “brief” hospital stay, the Associated Press claimed that Muhammad’s condition was more serious than expected.

On Friday, Ali’s official website confirmed the news. A family spokesperson told NBC News that Ali died at the Phoenix-area hospital, that he had spent the past few days being treated for respiratory complications.