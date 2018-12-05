Laila Ali Accidentally Hits Elderly Pedestrian With Her Car in Parking Lot

Laila Ali knocked over an elderly pedestrian with her car, sending him to the hospital, on Tuesday afternoon, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The call regarding the accident came in around 2:42 p.m. local time, according to Deputy Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She clarified that there was no citation for the incident — which took place at the 23600 block of Calabasas road, in Calabasas, California — because it was just an accident.

“[Ali] was driving slow in the parking lot. She wasn’t impaired,” the law enforcement official said. “The man is in his 90s, so if they fall down, they get hurt.”

Laila and Muhammad Ali Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Yesterday, the man was in stable condition after he was taken to a nearby hospital, Schrader added. It is unclear how he is doing as of Wednesday.

According to TMZ, medics first treated the victim on the scene, and Ali, 40, waited for authorities to arrive.

The daughter of Muhammad Ali and a former professional boxer herself, the undefeated, retired athlete has built a career for herself as a television host with an expertise in fitness, wellness and lifestyle.

She’s also known for her cooking abilities, having appeared on Food Network’s Chopped, and is mother to two biological kids and three stepchildren.