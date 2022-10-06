Lacrosse Legend Paul Rabil Says He 'Was Basically Drenched in Sweat' Watching His Documentary

Now that Paul Rabil has had time to reflect on the process of making Fate of a Sport, the lacrosse legend says being the subject of a documentary isn't for everyone.

"I hope that people walk away from the film feeling inspired, and inspired to take on whatever it is that's challenging in their life at the moment," Rabil, 36, tells PEOPLE.

Fate of a Sport follows Rabil and his brother Mike as they set out to launch their own lacrosse league. The brothers are faced with an array of challenges as they navigate raising capital, signing top players and avoiding lawsuits.

Rabil says he could barely watch the final cut of the documentary because of how vulnerable the project was to make. "Going to our two premieres in L.A. and Tribeca, I was basically drenched in sweat, couldn't watch most of it. And that was sitting with family, friends, general supporters of the film that go to a premiere."

The brothers also both serve as executive producers on the project, which Rabil says forced him into "a complicated space" to navigate.

"The challenge of playing in a league that I was owning, having to live in the moment as a player to perform at his best while also understanding that is sometimes going to run in conflict with the league and the commercial growth of the league," says Rabil.

Rabil says watching his journey onscreen felt like emotional "exercise." He says watching the scenes back was unlike his recollection of those events.

"It's not how I remember it, which is also one of the broader lessons in life," he says. "I wouldn't wish a documentary for everyone, especially one that goes public. But I do think it is a really therapeutical exercise, to be able to watch yourself through an objective lens and be able to almost relearn or take into account our biased narratives versus reality."

Rabil first premiered the documentary this summer at the Tribeca Film Festival. Afterwards, he penned a thoughtful message about the film. "This movie feels like the first time I've actually let my guard down," he wrote on Instagram, before revealing that "stress and doubt were constant" just before his retirement. "I dealt with a lot of fear, anger, sadness, hope."

"The sport's indigenous roots have helped me persevere, reconcile, grow personally & spiritually. I hope our film does a good job capturing and sharing most of this ❤️."