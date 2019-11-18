Carmelo Anthony is off to Portland!

On Sunday, the NBA player’s ex, La La Anthony, posted an Instagram photo of their son Kiyan, 12, sharing a sweet goodbye with his father, who is moving to a new state after signing with the Portland Trailblazers last week.

In the photo, Kiyan stood beside Carmelo, 35, as the preteen held a basketball in his hand.

“He is his dad’s #1 fan & super excited for this new opportunity…but when it’s all said and done, he’s still a 12yr old that is going to miss his dad 😢🙏🏽🏀,” La La, 38, wrote. “Portland you got a great one 🏀🙏🏽#portlandtrailblazers #stayme7o.”

Khloé Kardashian, whose family is close with the Power actress, commented with two praying hand emojis and three heart emojis, while Gabrielle Union wrote “family” on the post.

Carmelo was signed by the Trailblazers on Thursday, more than a year after he was cut by the Houston Rockets just a few games into the 2018 season. The agreement is non-guaranteed, according to ESPN, meaning Portland can end the contract at any time and the team isn’t required to pay any remaining salary.

After the news of the signing was made public, a number of Carmelo’s NBA friends congratulated the athlete on his new team.

“It’s about damn time!” wrote recent retiree Dwyane Wade on Twitter. “Right!!” LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers responded.

The Trailblazers will be the seventh team Carmelo has been a part of throughout this NBA career. He played for the Nuggets for six seasons after he was selected No. 3 in the 2003 NBA Draft. He joined the New York Knicks in 2011, and was later traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

Carmelo and La La, who split in April 2017 before reuniting in late 2018, have been co-parenting their son while living apart.

“That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” La La told PEOPLE two months after the 2017 split news broke. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

On July 3, a representative for the star gave PEOPLE an exclusive statement, sharing that “As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship.”

“They will remain loving and committed parents to their son,” the rep added.

Despite the potential divorce proceedings, La La is holding up just fine. “She’s doing great,” a source close to the star previously told PEOPLE. “She’s busy working on several projects and being a devoted mom to her son.”