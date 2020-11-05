"I've been apart of their lives before they were even thought of," La La Anthony said of Vanessa Bryant's daughters

La La Anthony Says Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Are Her ‘Family': 'That's What It's Always Gonna Be'

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anthony explained to ET that her and husband Carmelo Anthony 's 13-year-old son Kiyan's relationship with the Bryant girls is "one of the most important parts" of the two families' bond.

"To have our kids be able to grow up together, they look at themselves as cousins and they do a lot together," Anthony explained. "Kiyan's the oldest, but all the kids look up to Kiyan. "

She added in the interview, “It’s really cool just to see our kids grow up together and be able to have so many great experiences together. You want that as friends, so that's a beautiful thing to see."

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri | Credit: Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Anthony went on to talk about her relationship with the Bryant girls, explaining that she's "seen them grow their entire lives."

"I've been apart of their lives before they were even thought of," she said in the interview. "Just to continue to be apart of their journey is amazing and to be Auntie La La and always be there for them no matter what is an amazing thing and a responsibility I don't take lightly."

"That's my family and that's what it's always gonna be," Anthony continued. "I'm always gonna have their best interests at heart no matter what and do whatever I can and continue to make sure they're happy and smiling and enjoying life and just being great people."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Responds to Mom's 'Beyond Hurtful' Interview About Their Relationship

Anthony previously told ET in September — eight months after Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths — that Vanessa is "the strongest woman I know."