La La Anthony Says Husband Carmelo Sent Her 'Some Nice Gifts' for Her 36th Birthday

Image zoom Bill Davila/Startraksphoto.com

La La Anthony turned up for her 36th birthday, partying with pals and her extended family in Atlantic City.

The Power actress spent the weekend at the New Jersey hot spot’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, The group noshed on Japanese fare at Izakaya, played black jack at Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, stopped by Moneyline Book & Bar and danced the night away at Premier nightclub. She sparkled in an off-the-shoulder, glittery Peter Dundas dress and Manolo Blahnik heels.

“My whole family is here. My cousins, my best friends. My uncle is here, my brother is here. Atlantic City is just such an easy drive from New York, so everyone was able to just hop in the car,” she told PEOPLE. “I love gambling, I love partying, great restaurants. … You have it all right here in the hotel, and you never have to leave.”

Image zoom Bill Davila/Startraksphoto.com

But Anthony — who was recently cast in BH90210, the hotly anticipated reimagining of Beverly Hills, 90210 — celebrated her actual birthday in a decidedly more low-key fashion back in New York City.

She spent the day with son Kiyan, 12, and BFF Kim Kardashian West, treating themselves to milkshakes and fried Oreos before stopping by close friend Ciara’s rehearsal, where the backup singers treated her to a surprise rendition of “Happy Birthday.” (As for Kardashian West’s baby boy Psalm West, “He’s amazing and the family’s amazing and everyone’s great.”)

Image zoom JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Kiyan “gave me the nicest card, he hung out with me, balloons, flowers. He’s really a great kid, and we ended up having a really good day as well,” she said of her son, who’s spending the summer playing basketball like dad Carmelo Anthony.

As for her husband? “He’s overseas at Fashion Week. He sent me some nice gifts and posted something really nice, so I was appreciative,” she said of the NBA star’s Instagram post declaring her his “queen.”