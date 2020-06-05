"The LA Galaxy have mutually agreed to part with midfielder Aleksander Katai," the team said in a statement Friday

LA Galaxy to 'Part' with Aleksandar Katai After His Wife Made 'Racist' Comments About Protesters

Los Angeles Galaxy player Aleksander Katai has been released from the team after his wife made "racist and violent" comments about people protesting systemic racism and police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

The Galaxy announced that Katai would no longer be part of the MLS team in a brief statement shared on Twitter Friday.

"The LA Galaxy have mutually agreed to part with midfielder Aleksander Katai," the statement said. Katai joined the team in December after two seasons with the Chicago Fire.

Katai's parting with the team comes two days after the Galaxy "strongly condemned the social posts" shared by Katai's wife, Tea Katai, and one day after the team held a meeting with the athlete to "determine next steps."

"The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality," the Galaxy said in a statement Wednesday.

"The LA Galaxy stand with communities of color, and especially the black community, in protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence," the statement said. "Now is the time to reflect on our role in helping fight racism in our community."

Katai also condemned his wife's social media posts, calling them "unacceptable."

"These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family," the Serbian soccer player said in a Wednesday statement shared on Instagram.

Tea reportedly wrote in Serbian a call to "kill" protesters, according to the Associated Press, also writing in Serbian that protestors were "disgusting cattle."

"Racism, particularly toward the black community, is not only prevalent in the United States and Europe, but across the globe," Katai said in his statement. "I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism, and violence toward people of color. Black lives matter. This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility."

"I understand that it will take time to earn back the support of the people of Los Angeles," he continued. "I am committed to putting in the necessary work to learn from these mistakes and be a better ally and advocate for equality going forward. I am sorry for the pain these posts have caused the LA Galaxy family and all allies in the fight against racism."

