Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Calls World Series Win 'Incredible' — But Can't Wait to 'Go Home'

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is feeling grateful after coming off his first World Series win.

After the Dodgers earned their spot as the best team in the MLB Tuesday night, the athlete appeared on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America to discuss his reaction to winning the coveted title.

"It's been the bubble and the stadium and back every day, but you know what, it was worth it," Kershaw said of the long road to get to the World Series this year. "We won and we got to have a baseball season."

"If you told me in April or May that we were gonna get to have a baseball season and I was gonna get to win a World Series, I would’ve stayed in the bubble the whole time to do that," he continued.

The Dodgers' victory marked their first time winning the title in 32 years.

"It's incredible," Kershaw added. "We’re excited to get out of here and go home but it’s an incredible feeling right now."

The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the 2020 World Series, which took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Image zoom Dodgers win the World Series | Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

While the Rays were initially winning 1-0, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the 6th inning after Rays pitcher Blake Snell was pulled from the game. Dodgers' Mookie Betts helped the team cement their win with a home run in the bottom of the 8th.

Three decades of waiting was ended swiftly in the 9th inning with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias dashing the Rays' final hopes.

The Dodgers earned their ticket to the World Series by beating the Atlanta Braves, who blew a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. The Rays beat the Houston Astros in seven games to represent the American League at the Fall Classic.