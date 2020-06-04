LA Galaxy Meeting with Player After His Wife Posted 'Racist and Violent' Comments About Protestors

"These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family," Aleksandar Katai wrote on social media

LA Galaxy player Aleksandar Katai is meeting with the team on Thursday to discuss "next steps" after his wife posted comments on social media dubbed "racist and violent."

The wife of the Serbian professional soccer player — who joined the California team in December — reportedly wrote a call in Serbian to "kill" those protesting against systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, according to the Associated Press. Tea Katai also wrote in Serbian that protestors were "disgusting cattle," the AP reported.

In response, Aleksandar, 29, issued a statement on social media Wednesday, writing, "The posts made by my wife, Tea Katai, on her social media platforms were unacceptable. These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family."

"Racism, particularly toward the black community, is not only prevalent in the United States and Europe, but across the globe," he continued. "I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism, and violence toward people of color. Black lives matter. This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility."

Aleksandar said that he and his family would be taking "the necessary actions to learn, understand, listen, and support the black community."

He said in his statement, "I understand that it will take time to earn back the support of the people of Los Angeles. I am committed to putting in the necessary work to learn from these mistakes and be a better ally and advocate for equality going forward. I am sorry for the pain these posts have caused the LA Galaxy family and all allies in the fight against racism."

The team responded in a social media statement of their own on Wednesday, explaining that they had been made aware of the "racist and violent" comments by the midfielder's wife.

"The LA Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal," said the team. "The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality."

"The LA Galaxy stand with communities of color, and especially the black community, in protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence. The LA Galaxy will hold a meeting with Katai on Thursday, June 4 and will determine next steps. Now is the time to reflect on our role in helping fight racism in our community."