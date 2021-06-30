L.A. Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Under Police Investigation for Alleged Assault, Which He Denies

The alleged victim has obtained a protective order against Trevor Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act, according to her attorney

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is under police investigation for an alleged assault.

A spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that law enforcement officials are currently looking into an allegation of an assault made against Bauer, 30, from a woman.

The accuser — who PEOPLE is choosing not to name — has obtained a protective order against Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act, her attorney, Marc Garelick, said.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Garelick claimed the woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" as a result of the alleged assault.

"Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible," said Garelick. "We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously."

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied the allegation against the athlete and claimed that the assault claim was derived from a "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" that began in April.

"Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," said Fetterolf. "Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Dodgers are aware of the allegation and have contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling the matter, a spokesperson for the Dodgers told PEOPLE.