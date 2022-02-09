L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Will Not Face Criminal Charges Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Trevor Bauer issued a statement via YouTube shortly after the announcement from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday

Trevor Bauer, pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, will not face criminal charges following sexual assault allegations, the Los Angeles District Attorney Office announced on Tuesday.

Bauer, 31, was placed on paid leave in July after a San Diego woman accused him of sexually assaulting and beating her in his Pasadena, California, home on two separate occasions in 2021 — once in April, and another in May, according to ABC7.

Prosecutors were unable to prove the San Diego woman's accusations beyond a reasonable doubt, reports local news outlet KTLA.

"After a thorough review of all the available evidence including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence — the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt," an explanation of the declination of charges reads, per the Los Angeles Times. "Those charges were assault by means likely to cause great bodily harm, sodomy of a sleeping person and domestic violence."

Although he will not face criminal charges, the MLB can still suspend Bauer for any length of time.

"MLB is continuing their investigation. We will have no further comment until it concludes," a spokesperson from the Dodgers told PEOPLE in a statement.

PEOPLE's requests for comment from Bauer's legal team as well as the woman's legal team were not immediately returned.

Shortly after the Los Angeles District Attorney's announcement, Bauer posted a seven-minute video to his Instagram and YouTube accounts, titled, "The Truth."

"My version of events has not wavered, because it is the truth," Bauer said, adding that the woman stayed overnight at his home on both occasions and left the next day "without any incident or concern."

In August last year, a California judge denied the woman's request for a five-year restraining order against Bauer, and dissolved the woman's temporary restraining order against him, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The same month, news surfaced that an Ohio woman had also accused Bauer of sexual assault, alleging that the pitcher had punched and choked her without her consent while they were having sex back in 2017. The woman sought a temporary order of protection, which she later voluntarily dismissed, according to The Washington Post.

Bauer's lawyers called the allegations of physical abuse "categorically false," per the outlet.