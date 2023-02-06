Kyrie Irving Reportedly 'Ecstatic' About NBA Trade Sending Him to the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving is moving to Dallas, according to multiple reports.

Irving, 30, was the centerpiece of a blockbuster NBA trade over the weekend that will reportedly send the former Brooklyn Nets star to the Dallas Mavericks, where he'll team up with potential MVP Luka Dončįć.

According to a report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Irving is "ecstatic" about the move and is "looking forward" to playing with Doncic, 23.

Irving was set to arrive in Dallas on Monday and planning to make his debut with the Mavericks on Wednesday during the team's upcoming road game against the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In exchange for Irving and power forward Markieff Morris, the Dallas Mavericks sent a 2027 first-round pick, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in the trade, according to Wojnarowski.

Irving earned his eighth All-Star selection this season, alongside now-former teammate Kevin Durant. Both Irving and Durant are expected to play in the league's upcoming All-Star game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, saying that if he is not moved before the NBA's trade deadline of Feb. 9 he will consider sitting out the remainder of the season before becoming a free agent this summer.

Irving's trade request came as a surprise for NBA fans and executives after Irving's prior comments regarding his loyalty to Brooklyn and especially to Durant. In April 2022, Irving told CBS Sports, "When I say I'm here with [Kevin Durant], I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe [Tsai], and Sean [Marks], and just our group of family members that we have in our organization."

In addition to his well-publicized refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Irving has caused considerable ripples in the NBA of late, having been recently under fire for promoting an antisemitic film, though Irving claimed at a press conference that posting a link to the film did not mean he was condoning it.

Irving was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft and won the 2012 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. An eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA team member, he won a league championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 alongside LeBron James.