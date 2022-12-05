Kyrie Irving's Partnership with Nike Officially Terminated amid Antisemitism Controversy

Last month, the brand suspended its relationship with Irving after the Brooklyn Nets player promoted an antisemitic film on Twitter

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 08:17 PM
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Kyrie Irving is no longer partnered with Nike, PEOPLE can confirm.

One month after the athletic apparel brand announced that they would distance themselves from the Brooklyn Nets player, 30, and cancel the release of the Kyrie 8, Nike says in a statement to PEOPLE: "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete."

Nike reevaluated their working relationship with Irving following his post on Twitter, where he shared a link to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America in October that contains antisemitic messaging.

Following the announcement on Monday, Irving expressed on Twitter that he and anyone who has bought one of his products is "forever connected" and called those individuals "family."

He extended his appreciation in a follow-up post, writing in part, "To my Tribe: 'I am because you are.' "

While PEOPLE did not receive an immediate response from Irving's representation, his agent and stepmother Shetellia Riley said in a statement to CNN, "Both parties have agreed to mutually depart ways. We wish Nike the best in their future endeavors."

The end of Irving's relationship with Nike comes after his team took a firm stand against antisemitism and suspended him for at least five games without pay in November.

Following his suspension from the Nets, he released a statement on social media in which he apologized to the Jewish community.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Dustin Satloff/Getty

The statement read, in part: "To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-semticism [sic] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, the NBA issued a statement following Irving's initial tweet, writing in part that "hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA's values of equality, inclusion and respect."

Related Articles
kyrie irving
Nike Suspends Relationship with Kyrie Irving, 'Will No Longer Launch' Sneaker Collaboration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving for Sharing Antisemitic Film: 'I Don't Respect It'
kyrie-irving-2.jpg
Kyrie Irving 'Deeply Sorry' to Jewish Community for Causing 'Pain' by Spotlighting Antisemitic Film
kyrie irving, lebron james
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Should Play Again, NBA Commissioner Says Irving 'Isn't Antisemitic'
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Fans Stand Up to Kyrie Irving with 'Fight Antisemitism' Shirts at Nets Game
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kyrie Irving Makes NBA Return After 8-Game Suspension for Antisemitic Tweet: 'I'm Here to Listen'
kyrie irving
Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Promoting Antisemitic Film, but Stops Short of Apologizing
LeBronJames, Jerry Jones
LeBron James 'Disappointed' with Reporters for Asking Him About Kyrie Irving but Not Jerry Jones
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for 'No Less Than 5 Games' After Antisemitic Post
kyrie irving
Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Perceived Support of Antisemitic Film: 'This Is Bigger Than Basketball'
Fall Out Boy takes the stage at American Express All-Star Live at Hammerstein Ballroom broadcast live on TNT to tip-off NBA All-Star 2015
Charles Barkley Says NBA 'Should Have' Suspended Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Film
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
London-Based Tattoo Studio Is Offering to Remove Kanye West Tattoos for Free
Andy Cohen, lizzy savetsky
Andy Cohen Addresses 'Alarming' Antisemitism in U.S. amid Lizzy Savetsky's Sudden Exit from 'RHONY' Reboot
Shaquille O'Neal Rollout
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Was 'Classy' in Holding Back After Kanye West Went After Him
Jack White calls out Elon Musk after Kanye West is banned from twitter
Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter: 'Do the Right Thing'
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
House GOP Finally Deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' Tweet After Kanye West's Latest Antisemitic Tirade