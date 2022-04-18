Kyrie Irving Gives Celtics Fans Middle Finger, Says He's Giving the 'Same Energy' He Receives

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is vowing to give heckling fans the "same energy" he receives from them.

Following Sunday's 115-114 loss against the Boston Celtics, the 30-year-old NBA star addressed his interaction with fans, explaining that he doesn't plan on simply ignoring hecklers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the game, videos on social media showed Irving giving Celtics fans the middle finger on two separate occasions. Another clip also showed him shouting obscenities at a heckler while heading to the locker room. Irving played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019 before joining the Nets.

"Look, where I'm from, I'm used to all these antics and people being close nearby," Irving said during a postgame press conference. "It's nothing new when I come into this building what it's going to be like, but it's the same energy they have for me, I'm going to have the same energy for them."

"And it's not every fan, I don't want to attack every fan, every Boston fan. When people start yelling [vulgar words] and all this stuff, there's only but so much you take as a competitor," he continued. "We're the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, f--- that, it's the playoffs. This is what it is."

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Irving said the energy that he receives from Celtics fans is a "dark side" that he should "embrace," adding that he typically reacts to fans in different ways, but this is the first game where it's been caught.

"If somebody's gonna call me out of my name, I'mma look at them straight in the eyes and see if they're really 'bout it. Most of the time they're not," he said.

Irving has had several interactions with fans throughout the season. Earlier this month, he apologized to a fan he mistook for a heckler during the Nets game against the New York Knicks.

He and his teammates were exiting the court at Madison Square Garden for halftime when Irving appeared to hear a comment he didn't like. In a clip of the interaction, shared by ESPN's SportsCenter, Irving is seen spinning around and talking sternly with a man standing at the corner of the bleachers.

However, the man he spoke to was not the person that made the comment. Irving acknowledged his mistake during his postgame press conference, noting that the fan that did heckle him "wanted a reaction" and "got one."

"I think I tapped the wrong person," he confessed, via ClutchPoints. "So I apologize to the random guy that I tapped."

The seven-time All-Star told reporters that he "didn't mean to tap" the man he tapped, but said he was triggered when "somebody said something that" he didn't like.

2021 NBA All Star Players Kyrie Irving | Credit: NBAE/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In January, the NBA also fined him $25,000 "for directing obscene language toward a fan" during the Nets' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.