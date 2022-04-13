The Brooklyn Nets star reveals how he maintains an elite level of play while observing the holiday

Kyrie Irving led the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA's Play-In game on Tuesday, securing a playoff berth for his team — all while fasting for Ramadan.

Irving, 30, put up 34 points and 12 assists in Brooklyn's 115-108 victory this week. The point guard was asked by reporters after the game how he maintains his energy without food and water while observing the Muslim holiday.

"For those who don't know, [Fasting] means no food and no water from sun up to sun down," a reporter explained in a video clip from the TNT broadcast.

"It's a journey with God and I'm not alone in this," Irving said. "I have brothers and sisters all over the world that are fasting with me."

Ramadan is a month-long religious holiday that follows the lunar cycle and involves fasting and prayer. In 2022, the holiday is being observed in the U.S. from April 2 to May 1. According to USA Today, fasting — which includes abstinence from liquids, food and more — helps Muslims practice self-restraint and is a pillar of Islam.

"We hold our prayers and our meditations very sacred and when you come out here, I mean, god's inside me, god's inside you, god's inside all of us," Irving explained. "I'm walking with faith man, that's all that matters and when I get a chance to do this in this type of arena and showcase my talents that have been granted to me strictly from god, I'm humble."

Irving spent a majority of the 2021-22 season away from his team following his controversial decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Due to New York City's vaccine mandates, Irving was not eligible to play in Nets home games until the March 24 decision to lift restrictions.

Late last year, Irving told reporters he "understood" why the team kept him away from the court.

"I understood their decision [to sideline me] and I respected it," Irving said, according to New York Post reporter Brian Lewis. "I really had to sit back and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to sit down and really evaluate things and see it from their perspective."