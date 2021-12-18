Kyrie Irving Enters COVID Protocols Less Than 24 Hours After Nets Announce His Part-Time Return

The 29-year-old point guard has not played a single NBA game this season over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kyrie Irving has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols — less than 24 hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced he would be returning to the team part-time.

The 29-year-old point guard has not played a single NBA game this season after being benched by the Nets over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Irving must return negative tests for five consecutive days before he is eligible to return to game action. Once eligible to return, however, Irving will still be unable to play in the Nets' home games due to New York City's COVID-19 guidelines, as he remains unvaccinated.

Kevin Durant also entered health and safety protocols on Saturday, per the team, bringing the total up to nine players.

kyrie irving Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Nets announced their decision to bring back Irving for road games on Friday after a seventh Brooklyn player had entered the NBA's health and safety protocols since Monday.

"We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement on Friday.

"We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster," added Marks.

Prior to the 2021-22 season opener in October, the Nets announced that Irving would not be permitted to play or practice with Brooklyn without being vaccinated. At the time, Marks said, "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose."

He added, "Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

The former All-Star later said he was blindsided by the move on Instagram Live. "What would you do if you felt uncomfortable going into the season when you were promised that you have exemptions or that you didn't have to be forced to get the vaccine?" he asked viewers at the time.

"This wasn't something that I foresaw coming where I prepared for it and had a chance to strategize on what was going to be best for me and my family. I chose to be unvaccinated. And that was my choice," Irving later added. "And I would ask y'all just to respect that choice."