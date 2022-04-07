Kyrie Irving Apologizes to Fan after Mistaking Him for a Heckler: 'Tapped the Wrong Person'
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has apologized to a fan he mistook for a heckler during Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
The NBA star, 30, and his teammates were exiting the court at Madison Square Garden for halftime when Irving appeared to hear a comment he didn't like. In a clip of the interaction, shared by ESPN's SportsCenter, Irving is seen spinning around and talking sternly with a man standing at the corner of the bleachers.
However, the man he spoke to was not the person that made the comment.
Irving acknowledged his mistake during his postgame press conference, noting that the fan that did heckle him "wanted a reaction" and "got one."
"I think I tapped the wrong person," he confessed, via ClutchPoints. "So I apologize to the random guy that I tapped."
Irving told reporters that he "didn't mean to tap" the man he tapped, but said he was triggered when "somebody said something that" he didn't like. At the time, the Nets were down 17 points to the Knicks, though they ultimately beat their fellow New York team by 12.
The seven-time All-Star described the situation as "East Coast basketball at its finest," which he said is simply "people just yelling random s— from the crowd."
"I was just upset with our performance," Irving said, adding, "I've dealt with, kind of this East Coast type of attitude in games since I was 7 [or] 8 years old, so I've been in the trenches."
This is not the first encounter this season between Irving and a fan. In January, the NBA fined Irving $25,000 "for directing obscene language toward a fan" during the Nets' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In the viral clip, a Cavaliers fan sitting courtside at the Jan. 17 game could be heard heckling Irving before the Nets star responded with, "Got y'all a championship and motherf------ still ungrateful."Irving has only played in 27 game this season after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The point guard was only permitted to compete during the team's away games upon his return to the team until New York City Mayor Eric Adams' recent decision to lift the private sector coronavirus vaccine mandate for performers and athletes.