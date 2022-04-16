Cardinals Free Agent Kylie Fitts Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

Kylie Fitts was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft before spending three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Kylie Fitts is calling it quits on his football career.

Fitts, 27, announced his decision to retire due to "too many concussions" on Friday after four seasons in the NFL. The athlete shared a set of photos of himself playing the sport both on a professional level and from during his youth when he first started playing.

"After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me. Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life," he wrote.

Fitts continued, "Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career. I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the ups and downs and special thank you to my dad. Spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL."

"I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I'm so excited for what he has in store for me next," he concluded.

Fitts was a sixth round NFL draft pick in 2018. He started on the Chicago Bears, where he played six games before making his way to Arizona. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve lists in both 2020 and 2021 and eventually ended his career as a free agent.

One of the dangers that comes from repeated concussions, an injury sometimes associated with football, is CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, CTE is an uncommon and progressive degenerative brain condition likely caused by repeated head traumas.