Kyle Busch Involved in Large NASCAR Crash Days After Mall of America Shooting: 'Can't Buy a Break'

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was involved in a large crash during the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, just days after he escaped a shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America.

According to NBC Sports, Busch and eight other drivers were caught in the crash, which occurred during the 25th lap at Michigan Speedway. While Busch was able to finish the race, he finished 36 of 37. The result is now the eighth consecutive race the 37-year-old has finished out of the top 10 — the longest drought of his career.

"Can't buy a break," he said after the race, per NBC Sports.

Busch said he became "squeezed" between driver Aric Almirola and "myself and the fence."

"Just was trying to bide my time and knew we weren't necessarily going to need to be in a hurry there to get points at the end of that stage," he continued. "It was going to be a 40-lap run and it was going to be plenty of time to get back up there because we had a really fast car — had a really fast Interstate Batteries Camry, it was looking really good for the day, and obviously not a good result."

Other drivers involved in the wreck were Almirola, Austin Cindric, Aric Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, J.J. Yeley, Todd Gilliland, and Ty Gibbs, NBC Sports reported.

The crash comes after a shooting broke out at a Mall of America store when Busch and his family were in the building.

A video posted on Twitter showed Busch exiting the mall while holding hands with his 6-year-old son, Brexton Locke. No one was injured in the incident.

"If you look at that dark cloud that's over me lately, hence the other day, we're in the wrong place at the wrong time a lot of times," Busch told reporters before the race on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

After the shooting, Busch's wife, Samantha, wrote on Instagram that the family was safe.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she posted in an Instagram story afterward. "Praying others inside are too."

Busch and Samantha share two children, Brexton and daughter Lennix Key, whom they welcomed via surrogate in April.

Busch told reporters that he is concerned about his performance on the track, especially since he does not have a contract signed for next season.

"This is a performance-based business," he said, per the AP. "So it is life-or-death fear if you've either got a job and you're working and you're making a living, or you're at home figuring out what your next steps are."