Former Arizona Cardinals Player Kwamie Lassiter Dies at 49

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Kwamie Lassiter died Sunday at age 49, the team confirmed in an online release.

According Arizona Sports, the athlete — who memorably completed four interceptions in the 1998 season’s last game, securing his team a spot in the playoffs — reportedly died of an apparent heart attack while working out.

“We were all devastated to learn of Kwamie’s passing today and our hearts go out to all of his family and friends,” Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “Kwamie came to the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent. He not only became a key contributor to our team for eight seasons but continued to make an impact on this community after his playing days ended. He will be missed greatly.”

Kwamie Lassiter Al Messerschmidt/AP

According to ESPN, the football star started his career at Menchville High School in Newport News, Virginia. He played two years at Butler County Community College in Kansas before starting his two-year run at University of Kansas from 1992 to 1994.

Lassiter started with the Cardinals in 1995, Arizona Sports reported.

In 2001, Lassiter was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl after completing nine interceptions, according to ESPN. He left the team after the 2002 season, moving on to the Chargers for 10 games in 2003. In 2004, he played for the St. Louis Rams for four games, which were the last in his career, the Cardinals release said.

The Chargers also paid tribute to Lassiter, tweeting on Monday, “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kwamie Lassiter. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and the Cardinals organization.”

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kwamie Lassiter. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and the Cardinals organization. https://t.co/0eOo7coOJV — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 7, 2019

Lassiter was still involved in the Cardinals community after he stopped playing with the team. In 2002, he became the first player to host the team’s “Big Red Rage” radio show. Lassiter was also a pregame and postgame host between 2006 and 2008, according to the Cardinals press release.

Kwamie and Ericka Lassiter Jemal Countess/Getty

Lassiter is also known for starting the Kwamie Lassiter Foundation, which raises awareness for life-threatening children’s health conditions.

He is survived by his wife, Ericka Lassiter, and eight children.